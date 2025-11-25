Left Menu

Heartbreak and Triumph: Racing Club Shocks River Plate in Dramatic Finale

River Plate's challenging season ended in disappointment as they were eliminated by Racing Club in a nail-biting 3-2 defeat. Despite taking a 2-1 lead, River couldn't hold on, with Racing scoring a stoppage-time winner. This loss capped a turbulent season marked by a series of high-profile failures.

In a stunning conclusion to River Plate's season, Racing Club secured a dramatic 3-2 victory in the Torneo Clausura Round of 16, eliminating Marcelo Gallardo's squad. Santiago Solari's early header had given Racing an upper hand, complemented by brilliant saves from River's Franco Armani.

The second half saw River bounce back as Ian Subiabre equalized with a precise strike, and Juan Fernando Quintero catapulted River into the lead. However, a costly own goal by Lucas Martinez Quarta allowed Racing to equalize once more.

As the clock ticked into stoppage time, Gaston Martirena capitalized on a rebound to net the decisive winner, advancing Racing to the quarter-finals. River's exit highlights a season marred by inconsistency and stinging defeats, including their recent Superclasico loss to Boca Juniors.

