Indian Women's Kabaddi Team Clinches Consecutive World Titles

The Indian women's kabaddi team triumphantly secured their second consecutive world title following a strong 35 to 28 win over Chinese Taipei in Dhaka. The team displayed extraordinary skills and determination on the international stage.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin commended the team for their outstanding performance. Taking to social media platform 'X' shortly after the victory, he emphasized the importance of providing the right support and space for women to excel globally, declaring that 'Our daughters can conquer the world stage.'

The 2025 Women's Kabaddi World Cup, held at the Shaheed Suhrawardi Indoor Stadium in Mirpur, saw participation from 11 teams. India's team successfully defended their title, with Iran and Bangladesh reaching the semifinals but ultimately falling to India and Chinese Taipei, respectively.

