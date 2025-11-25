Left Menu

South Africa Dominates: Sets India on Backfoot with Massive 549 Target

South Africa set a daunting 549-run target for India in the second Test, placing themselves in a strong position for a 2-0 series win. Indian batsmen struggled, with initial losses, while South Africa capitalized on their first-innings lead with impressive performances from Stubbs, Mulder, and their bowlers.

Updated: 25-11-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 16:23 IST
South Africa has placed India under pressure by setting a massive victory target of 549 in the second Test, positioning themselves for a possible 2-0 series sweep in Guwahati on Tuesday.

With a substantial first-innings lead of 288, South Africa declared at 260-5 in the second innings, following the dismissal of Tristan Stubbs, who narrowly missed a century with a 94-run knock. India, lagging by 522 runs, is tasked with surviving three sessions on Wednesday to avoid defeat.

South Africa's spinners, particularly Ravindra Jadeja, exploited the pitch conditions, troubling the Indian top order. Despite initial resistance from Markram and Rickelton, India's bowlers claimed key wickets, including that of South African captain Temba Bavuma and Tony de Zorzi, while young Indian players faced a challenging day at the crease.

