South Africa Dominates: Sets India on Backfoot with Massive 549 Target
South Africa set a daunting 549-run target for India in the second Test, placing themselves in a strong position for a 2-0 series win. Indian batsmen struggled, with initial losses, while South Africa capitalized on their first-innings lead with impressive performances from Stubbs, Mulder, and their bowlers.
South Africa has placed India under pressure by setting a massive victory target of 549 in the second Test, positioning themselves for a possible 2-0 series sweep in Guwahati on Tuesday.
With a substantial first-innings lead of 288, South Africa declared at 260-5 in the second innings, following the dismissal of Tristan Stubbs, who narrowly missed a century with a 94-run knock. India, lagging by 522 runs, is tasked with surviving three sessions on Wednesday to avoid defeat.
South Africa's spinners, particularly Ravindra Jadeja, exploited the pitch conditions, troubling the Indian top order. Despite initial resistance from Markram and Rickelton, India's bowlers claimed key wickets, including that of South African captain Temba Bavuma and Tony de Zorzi, while young Indian players faced a challenging day at the crease.
- READ MORE ON:
- South Africa
- India
- Test Match
- Cricket
- Guwahati
- Series Sweep
- Spinner
- Batsman
- Victory Target
- Innings
ALSO READ
South Africa Dominates India in Guwahati Test
South Africa Edges Towards Series Sweep with Lead in Guwahati Test
India reach 102/4 at tea on Day 3 of 2nd Test at Guwahati, trail SA by 387 runs.
South Africa Dominates India's Batting in Guwahati Test
South Africa's Jansen Dominates India in Historic Guwahati Test