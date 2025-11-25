Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Appointed Ambassador for 2026 T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma, who led India to victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup, has been named ambassador for the 2026 edition in India and Sri Lanka. He concluded his T20I career with impressive statistics. ICC chairman announced the event's schedule set for February and March at eight venues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 19:37 IST
Rohit Sharma, the captain who steered India to triumph in the 2024 T20 World Cup, has been designated as the tournament ambassador for the upcoming 2026 edition.

The event is scheduled to take place in India and Sri Lanka and was announced on Tuesday by ICC chairman Jay Sharma.

Rohit, who retired from T20 internationals after India's historic win in the Americas, concluded a remarkable career with 4,231 runs at an average of 32.01 and a strike rate of 140.89.

