Rohit Sharma Appointed Ambassador for 2026 T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma, the captain who steered India to triumph in the 2024 T20 World Cup, has been designated as the tournament ambassador for the upcoming 2026 edition.

The event is scheduled to take place in India and Sri Lanka and was announced on Tuesday by ICC chairman Jay Sharma.

Rohit, who retired from T20 internationals after India's historic win in the Americas, concluded a remarkable career with 4,231 runs at an average of 32.01 and a strike rate of 140.89.

