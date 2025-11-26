World Cup 2026: New Draw Format Unveiled for Thrilling Matchups

FIFA has confirmed the draw procedure for the 2026 World Cup, introducing rules designed to keep top teams Spain, Argentina, France, and England in separate brackets. This move ensures these teams cannot face each other until the semi-finals, fostering greater competition.

The draw, set for December 5 in Washington, will set the stage for an expanded 48-team tournament. Host nations Canada, Mexico, and the U.S., along with heavyweights like Brazil and Germany, headline Pot 1. Diverse teams across Pots 2, 3, and 4 await their own match-up challenges.

The tournament kicks off on June 11 across North America, with the final scheduled for July 19 in New Jersey, promising fans an exciting summer of soccer.

(With inputs from agencies.)