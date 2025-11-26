Thrilling Finale: India Battles South Africa in Second Test Showdown

The final day of the second Test match between India and South Africa concluded on a breathtaking note, with South Africa setting a high bar by scoring 489 in their first innings.

India, in reply, managed to score only 201 runs. In their second innings, South Africa declared after posting 260-5, challenging India to chase the target.

India, in pursuit of an ambitious target, struggled at 90 for the loss of 5 wickets in 47 overs. Simon Harmer's remarkable bowling efforts were pivotal, securing four key dismissals and adding pressure on the Indian batsmen.