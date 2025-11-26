Thrilling Finale: India Battles South Africa in Second Test Showdown
The second Test between India and South Africa ended in an exciting finale. South Africa posted a 489-run total in their first innings, while India struggled at 201. In their second attempt, India scored 90, with key wickets falling to Simon Harmer's superb bowling. South Africa declared at 260-5.
The final day of the second Test match between India and South Africa concluded on a breathtaking note, with South Africa setting a high bar by scoring 489 in their first innings.
India, in reply, managed to score only 201 runs. In their second innings, South Africa declared after posting 260-5, challenging India to chase the target.
India, in pursuit of an ambitious target, struggled at 90 for the loss of 5 wickets in 47 overs. Simon Harmer's remarkable bowling efforts were pivotal, securing four key dismissals and adding pressure on the Indian batsmen.
