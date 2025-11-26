Left Menu

Cricketing Controversy: Shukri Conrad's 'Grovel' Remarks Stir Debate

South Africa's head coach, Shukri Conrad, has faced backlash for using the word 'grovel' to describe the team's dominance over India, sparking controversy due to the word's historical context. Captain Temba Bavuma responded by suggesting that Conrad would reassess his comments, amid reactions from cricket legends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 26-11-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 14:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
South Africa's Test series victory against India has been overshadowed by controversy, as Head Coach Shukri Conrad's choice of words has sparked debate. His reference to the term 'grovel' has drawn criticism from cricket legends Anil Kumble and Dale Steyn, due to its historical connotations.

Temba Bavuma, the captain of South Africa, addressed the furor at the post-match press conference, stating he had not discussed the issue with Conrad prior to the remarks hitting the headlines. Bavuma hinted that the 60-year-old coach would likely revisit and reflect on his comments.

In a related incident, Bavuma referenced a comment made by Indian player Jasprit Bumrah earlier in the series, suggesting tensions had been high. Nevertheless, South Africa's commanding performance secured a 2-0 series win, marking their first Test series victory in India in 25 years.

