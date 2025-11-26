Left Menu

Umran Malik's Return Shines As J&K Triumphs Over Maharashtra

Umran Malik showed signs of returning to rhythm as Jammu & Kashmir defeated Maharashtra by five wickets in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy opener. Despite early challenges, J&K's disciplined effort saw them chase down a target of 131 comfortably, with Malik contributing two crucial wickets.

Umran Malik marked his return to form at Eden Gardens as Jammu & Kashmir claimed victory over Maharashtra in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy opener on Wednesday. Malik, overcoming a hip injury, took two wickets, aiding J&K's disciplined bowling display to bowl out Maharashtra for 130 runs.

J&K's bowling trio, led by Auqib Nabi, ensured early breakthroughs, dismissing the Maharashtra batting line-up efficiently. Despite a rusty start, Malik's crucial wickets of Rahul Tripathi and Nikhil Naik shifted momentum in J&K's favor. Their successful chase was spearheaded by Qamran Iqbal and Shubham Khajuria.

Simultaneously, Aryan Juyal's stunning 93 not out guided Uttar Pradesh to a six-wicket victory over Goa, cementing his credentials ahead of the IPL mini-auction. These matches demonstrated the emerging talents in India's domestic cricket scene, promising exciting prospects for the upcoming seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

