Umran Malik's Return Shines As J&K Triumphs Over Maharashtra

Umran Malik marked his return to form at Eden Gardens as Jammu & Kashmir claimed victory over Maharashtra in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy opener on Wednesday. Malik, overcoming a hip injury, took two wickets, aiding J&K's disciplined bowling display to bowl out Maharashtra for 130 runs.

J&K's bowling trio, led by Auqib Nabi, ensured early breakthroughs, dismissing the Maharashtra batting line-up efficiently. Despite a rusty start, Malik's crucial wickets of Rahul Tripathi and Nikhil Naik shifted momentum in J&K's favor. Their successful chase was spearheaded by Qamran Iqbal and Shubham Khajuria.

Simultaneously, Aryan Juyal's stunning 93 not out guided Uttar Pradesh to a six-wicket victory over Goa, cementing his credentials ahead of the IPL mini-auction. These matches demonstrated the emerging talents in India's domestic cricket scene, promising exciting prospects for the upcoming seasons.

