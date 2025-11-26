Left Menu

Shubman Gill Vows Resilience After India's Defeat Against South Africa

After India's 0-2 series defeat against South Africa, skipper Shubman Gill promises resilience and unity. Despite being ruled out due to injury, Gill emphasizes the team's resolve to come back stronger. The defeat triggered criticism, especially towards coach Gautam Gambhir, highlighting leadership challenges.

Following India's 0-2 series loss to South Africa, team captain Shubman Gill has vowed that the team will emerge stronger. Gill, who missed the second Test due to a neck injury, spoke about the team's resilience and determination to bounce back from the setback.

South Africa's clean sweep marks their first series victory on Indian soil in 25 years, winning the second Test in Guwahati by a staggering 408 runs, after securing a win in Kolkata by 30 runs. The series defeat has sparked widespread criticism and discussions around India's performance and leadership, with coach Gautam Gambhir facing significant criticism from fans.

In response to the criticism, Gill shared a message of unity on 'X', stating, "Calm seas don't teach you how to steer, it's the storm that forges steady hands. We'll continue to believe in each other, fight for each other, and move forward - rising stronger." Despite the setback, Gill remains optimistic about the future.

