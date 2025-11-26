Trailblazing Triumph: Indian Blind Women's Cricket Team Wins World Cup

The Indian Women's Cricket Team for the Blind has achieved a landmark victory by winning the inaugural SBI Women's T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind. Women's and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi praised this triumph as a testament to the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' initiative, symbolizing the empowerment of girls across the nation.

The special ceremony hosted by the ministry highlighted the team's undefeated run, with a final win against Nepal in Colombo marking their success. With key contributions from players like Phula Saren and Deepika T C, the team set new benchmarks for women and girls with disabilities.

Former state minister Meenakshi Lekhi lauded the players for their determination and talent, aligning their victory with national pride and pushing the limits of gender equality and inclusive development in sports.