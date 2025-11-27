In a quintessential display of drama and determination, Atletico Madrid clinched a vital 2-1 victory over Inter Milan in the Champions League, guided by the impassioned leadership of coach Diego Simeone.

Simeone's intense sideline presence captivated audiences as he celebrated captain José María Giménez's goal in stoppage time, securing Atletico's triumph and ending Inter's flawless streak.

The match stood testament to Simeone's enduring influence as Atletico weathered strong offensive pressure from Inter, underlined by Giménez's timely strike and meticulous defensive efforts.