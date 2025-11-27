Randal Kolo Muani Shines Against PSG with Impressive Performance

Randal Kolo Muani proved his high value during a thrilling 5-3 Champions League encounter, despite Tottenham's loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

The on-loan striker from PSG sparked with two goals and an assist against his parent club, highlighting his skill and the hefty investment in him by the French giants.

Showing promise at key moments, Kolo Muani's performance recalled his significant transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt, despite a slower start with PSG.