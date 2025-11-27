Left Menu

Vitinha's Shooting Prowess Shines in PSG's Victory Over Tottenham

Midfielder Vitinha dazzled by scoring a hat trick in PSG's 5-3 win over Tottenham in the Champions League. Despite trailing twice, PSG clinched victory with goals also from Fabián Ruiz and Willian Pacho. Defending champion PSG effectively countered Tottenham's swift attacking play and secured their domina

Midfielder Vitinha showcased his exceptional scoring skills as Paris Saint-Germain pulled off a stunning comeback to defeat Tottenham 5-3 in Wednesday's Champions League clash. PSG's performance was marked by their resilience, having trailed twice during the match.

Vitinha's hat trick demonstrated his versatility on the field, including successfully converting a penalty and earning him accolades from fans. Joining him on the scoreboard were teammates Fabián Ruiz and Willian Pacho, whose contributions solidified PSG's offensive strength, despite lacking their star forwards.

Tottenham's quick counterattacks posed considerable challenges, with Kolo Muani temporarily restoring Spurs' lead. However, PSG's tactical gameplay and Vitinha's outstanding performance ensured their dominance, highlighted by a supportive ovation from the Parc des Princes crowd.

(With inputs from agencies.)

