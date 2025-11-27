Haryana Sports Safety Scandal: Tragic Deaths Trigger Major Overhaul

The tragic deaths of two teenage basketball players in Haryana have cast a harsh spotlight on the state's deteriorating sports infrastructure. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has mandated a comprehensive inspection of all sports complexes following the fatal incidents.

Expressing deep condolences, Saini declared Rs 5 lakh financial support for each bereaved family. Concurrently, Minister of State for Sports Gaurav Gautam emphasized halting the use of unsafe infrastructure and initiating a high-level investigation. The government has vowed to enhance athlete safety, a move welcomed by both families and critics who have accused the administration of negligence.

Reacting to public outrage and political backlash, the state issued directives for urgent repairs. Gautam instructed officials to promptly remove any hazardous equipment and promised accountability for any oversights, underscoring the state's commitment to preventing future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)