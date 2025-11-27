Left Menu

Travis Head: The Ashes Hero with a Swift Century

Travis Head's remarkable 123-run performance in the first Ashes Test in Perth gave Australia a commanding lead. Despite his fears of angering England's pace attack, Head's consistency impressed even former record-holder Adam Gilchrist. England's contentious preparation methods add to the unfolding cricket drama.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 27-11-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 13:28 IST
  • Australia

Australia's Ashes victory in the first test at Perth owes a lot to Travis Head's explosive 123 runs off 83 balls, a performance that set the series tone. As a makeshift opener in the second innings, Head dominated the field, contributing significantly to Australia's eight-wicket triumph.

In an interview with Triple M, Head admitted his apprehension about provoking England's fast bowlers too early in the series. Yet, his spirited play, including a bold six off Jofra Archer, showcased his fearless approach. Despite the intensity, Head maintained composure alongside batting partner Marnus Labuschagne.

Head's feat drew praise from former wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist, who previously held the record for the fastest Ashes century. Meanwhile, England's strategic choices, like skipping practice matches, have sparked debate as they prepare for the day-night second test at the Gabba.

