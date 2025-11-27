Left Menu

Afghanistan Triumphs Over India A in Under-19 Thriller

Despite VK Vineeth’s resilient 63 runs, India A suffered a 65-run defeat against Afghanistan in the last league match of the Under-19 Tri-Series. Afghanistan posted a competitive 233/8, and India A faltered at 168, setting up a re-match in the finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-11-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 17:01 IST
VK Vineeth's valiant 63 could not prevent India A from succumbing to a 65-run defeat against Afghanistan in the last league encounter of the Under-19 Tri-Series on Thursday.

Afghanistan set a challenging total of 233 for eight, capitalizing on solid half-centuries from skipper Mahboob Khan and Azizullah Miakhil.

India A struggled in their chase, collapsing to 168 all out, with top-order dismissals by Abdul Aziz and Roohullah Arab compounding their woes.

