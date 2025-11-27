Afghanistan Triumphs Over India A in Under-19 Thriller

VK Vineeth's valiant 63 could not prevent India A from succumbing to a 65-run defeat against Afghanistan in the last league encounter of the Under-19 Tri-Series on Thursday.

Afghanistan set a challenging total of 233 for eight, capitalizing on solid half-centuries from skipper Mahboob Khan and Azizullah Miakhil.

India A struggled in their chase, collapsing to 168 all out, with top-order dismissals by Abdul Aziz and Roohullah Arab compounding their woes.

(With inputs from agencies.)