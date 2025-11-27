Left Menu

FIFA Teams Up with Swiss Government for West Bank Soccer Initiatives

The Swiss government has collaborated with FIFA, contributing 120,000 Swiss francs to establish community soccer fields known as 'FIFA Arena' in the West Bank. This initiative aims to restore access to football, enhance children's training, and foster community unity in the region.

The Swiss government and FIFA have joined forces to boost soccer infrastructure in the West Bank, announcing a 120,000 Swiss francs ($149,000) investment. The funds, provided by Switzerland's foreign affairs ministry, are allocated for building community soccer fields, known as 'FIFA Arena,' intended to restore the region's access to football.

The initiative is part of a broader effort under the global FIFA Arena project, which has already seen 30 mini-fields opened in 15 countries since March. The initial two mini-pitches will offer a training program for children, emphasizing safe play spaces that encourage inclusion and personal growth. Eight more fields are planned across Israel and the Palestinian territories.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed gratitude for Switzerland's support, reiterating a commitment to rejuvenate football facilities in Gaza and Palestine. Meanwhile, FIFA is examining discrimination claims against Israeli soccer, with outcomes pending from its governance panel. FIFA's congress is slated for April 30 in Vancouver, Canada.

