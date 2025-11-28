Left Menu

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Gamble: A New Chapter Unfolds

Lewis Hamilton expressed no regrets about joining Ferrari despite a challenging season. The F1 champion reflected on the team's passion and remained optimistic about future developments. Though disappointed with the current performance, Hamilton remains committed to working with Ferrari to achieve success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 00:36 IST
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has reaffirmed his commitment to Ferrari, stating he has no regrets despite the team's less-than-stellar performance this year.

The seven-time Formula One champion, who struggled during the Las Vegas race, remains optimistic as he anticipates future improvements, citing the team's internal passion as a positive aspect.

Hamilton noted that while he understands the frustration accompanying a difficult season, he is eager to see what Ferrari will build for next year and believes in the team's potential to overcome its current challenges.

