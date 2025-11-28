Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Gamble: A New Chapter Unfolds

Lewis Hamilton has reaffirmed his commitment to Ferrari, stating he has no regrets despite the team's less-than-stellar performance this year.

The seven-time Formula One champion, who struggled during the Las Vegas race, remains optimistic as he anticipates future improvements, citing the team's internal passion as a positive aspect.

Hamilton noted that while he understands the frustration accompanying a difficult season, he is eager to see what Ferrari will build for next year and believes in the team's potential to overcome its current challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)