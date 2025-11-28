Left Menu

Sri Lanka Powers into T20 Final With Stellar Bowling Performance

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by six runs to enter the T20 tri-series final. Dushmantha Chameera's exceptional 4-20 bowling figure proved pivotal in containing Pakistan. Although Salman Ali Agha scored an unbeaten 63, it was not enough to overcome Sri Lanka's total of 184-5 led by Kamil Mishra's 76.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rawalpindi | Updated: 28-11-2025 09:35 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 09:35 IST
Sri Lanka secured a spot in the T20 tri-series final with a thrilling six-run victory over Pakistan, thanks to an outstanding bowling performance by fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera. His 4-20 spell was crucial in holding Pakistan to 178-7 in the chase for 184-5.

Despite captain Salman Ali Agha's unbeaten 63, Pakistan couldn't surpass Sri Lanka's score, as Chameera's early breakthroughs and tight final over stifled the run chase. Kamil Mishra's 76 provided a strong foundation for Sri Lanka, ensuring they qualified for the final at Zimbabwe's expense.

Chameera's strategic bowling dismantled Pakistan's top order, dismissing key players like Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam. The game was characterized by aggressive partnerships and quick scoring, but ultimately Sri Lanka's disciplined bowling attack emerged victorious.

