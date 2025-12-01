New Zealand and West Indies Set to Clash in Crucial Test Series

The first ICC World Test Championship winners, New Zealand, are gearing up for a crucial series against the West Indies, set to commence on Thursday at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, marking their entry into the new World Test Championship cycle.

This home series is one of just three that New Zealand has on the schedule in this championship cycle. Head Coach Rob Walter emphasizes the importance of adaptability at home, aiming for a strong start.

The Black Caps have been preparing with a series of white-ball successes against the West Indies, while the visitors' formidable pace attack looms, even without key players due to injury.

