Unfortunate that people who haven't achieved much deciding 'Ro-Ko' future: Harbhajan

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh finds it a bit unfortunate that the future of legends like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli is being decided by ''people who have not achieved much'' but he nonetheless expects the duo to carry on till the 2027 ODI World Cup.

The 38-year-old Rohit and the 37-year-old Kohli only play the ODI format now and there has been intense speculation on whether they would be able to continue till the World Cup in South Africa given the shrinking ODI calendar across the cricket-playing world. Head coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar have been non-committal on the possibility but the two players have dropped ample hints to suggest that they intend to fight for their place.

''It is beyond our understanding. I may not be able to answer because I have been a player myself and what I have seen has happened to me as well. It has happened to many of my teammates but it is very unfortunate. We don't talk about it or have a discussion about it,'' Harbhajan, part of the expert commentary panel at the ongoing DP World ILT20 Season 4, said in an interaction here. ''I am so happy when I see a player like Virat Kohli who is still going strong. It is a bit unfortunate that those people are deciding about their future who have not achieved much,'' India's fourth-highest Test wicket-taker with 417 scalps added when asked whether the two are being handled well.

There is still over a year left before the first ball is bowled at the World Cup but Harbhajan has backed Rohit and Kohli to be in imperious form during the showpiece and set benchmarks for the next generation.

Kohli has struck back-to-back hundreds at home in the ongoing South Africa series, while a leaner Rohit has reeled off two fifties and a 121 not out in his last four innings.

''They have always scored runs and have always been great players for India, they have done extremely well as batters and are leaders of the team. I'm so happy for them, they are going very, very strong.

''Not just going strong but setting the example for the younger generation to follow and what it takes to be a champion. So, well done Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for setting the right example,'' the 45-year-old added.

Play on good tracks at home =================== India's recent home Test struggles have left observers of the game shocked.

Since Gambhir's appointment, India have lost five of their last seven home Tests, including the recent 0-2 defeat to South Africa -- their first home series debacle against the Proteas in 25 years.

Harbhajan said India's biggest concern is the quality of pitches at home.

''They have to start playing on good tracks. We don't give much chance to our batsmen to make runs. If we tour abroad our batsmen have a chance to make runs because the pitch is good for batting. The bowlers have to work hard.

''That is why I think it is high time that the pitches that have been made in the last 10-12 years are very bowler-friendly especially spinner-friendly. Spinners bowl with the new ball. I think somewhere we need to change that trend.

''I feel it is not the right kind of thing to do. Our team is so solid and we have played well in England. We will win even if we play for five days. Why are you looking to play two and half days of Test cricket?'' he asked.

On the Guwahati Test, that lasted full five days, he added: ''We saw in Guwahati that the pitch was very good but there we didn't play well on that pitch because we are not used to playing for five days in Test cricket.'' Harbhajan said modern cricketers lack patience because of excessive T20 exposure and tracks like the one used in the opening Test in Kolkata against South Africa will compound problems.

''...barring two or three of them, the others don't really have that much patience anymore. If we will continue to play on such tracks...it is no more interesting for anyone.'' Harbhajan further said India can't produce a strike spinner on under-prepared rank-turners.

''We have done a lot of bowling, we understand a little bit of cricket which we have learnt in 20 years. I feel it's high time we start playing on good tracks in India, simple as that.'' Turning to ILT20, Harbhajan said the league and the UAE Cricket Board deserve credit for expanding the game's footprint across the region.

''This year is even better because some of the players are from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The UAE Cricket Board has done a great job. Not only UAE players but players from other neighbouring countries also come here to play.

''They get a chance to play with big players. It's a great opportunity for them,'' he concluded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)