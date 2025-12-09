Hardik Pandya's Heroics Propel India to Victory Against South Africa
Hardik Pandya's impressive return to international cricket helped India secure a dominant 101-run victory over South Africa in the first match of their T20I series. Pandya scored an unbeaten fifty and claimed a key wicket, pushing South Africa to their lowest-ever T20I total, as India's bowlers excelled.
In a remarkable comeback to international cricket, Hardik Pandya led India to a resounding victory against South Africa in the opening T20I match of the series. His unbeaten fifty and crucial wicket were pivotal in India's 101-run triumph.
South Africa, who initially put India under pressure on a challenging pitch, faltered during their chase, being dismissed for just 74 runs, their lowest T20I total. Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, and Axar Patel delivered outstanding performances with two wickets each.
Pandya's explosive batting display included a string of sixes and boundaries that lifted India's spirits after a shaky start, eventually guiding the team to a competitive score of 175/6. South Africa, on the other hand, faced a complete batting collapse, with none of their players managing to anchor the innings.
