South Africa Triumphs Over India in T20 Thriller

South Africa secured a victory against India by 51 runs in the second T20 International. Quinton de Kock's explosive innings and Ottneil Baartman's four wickets were pivotal in the win. India's attempt fell short despite Tilak Varma's effort, leveling the series as they head into the final match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 23:47 IST
South Africa emerged victorious over India in the second T20 International, claiming a 51-run win that saw them level the series. The encounter was dominated by Quinton de Kock's impressive 90-run innings off just 46 balls, marking his highest T20 score against the Indian side. Ottneil Baartman contributed significantly, claiming four wickets.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, South Africa set a formidable target of 213-4. De Kock, along with Reeza Hendricks, laid a robust foundation with a quick 38-run partnership. Contributions from David Miller and Donovan Ferreira in the death overs further solidified their formidable total.

In their reply, India struggled from early setbacks with Shubman Gill dismissed for a duck. Despite a fighting half-century from Tilak Varma, the Indian side was bowled out for 162. The decisive third match of the series is eagerly anticipated in Dharamsala on Sunday, where both teams will vie for victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

