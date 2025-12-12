Mohammed Ben Sulayem Re-elected as FIA President Amid Controversy
Mohammed Ben Sulayem was re-elected unopposed as FIA president, extending his leadership amidst allegations of unfair election rules. His tenure has been marked by disputes with F1 drivers and significant staff changes. Meanwhile, legal challenges to the election process are underway, potentially affecting its legitimacy.
Mohammed Ben Sulayem continues his leadership of the FIA, having been re-elected unopposed on Friday. While his leadership is lauded for improving finances and professional standards, it has also been marked by conflicts, including disagreements with Formula 1 drivers and notable staff turnover.
The election, finalized at the FIA general assembly in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, faced criticism over claimed unfairness in election rules that some say stifled competition. Laura Villars, a Swiss driver, is pursuing legal action in France, contesting the election's integrity, with American Tim Mayer supporting her cause.
Potential candidates had to present a list of vice-presidential names, covering global regions. Notably, the only eligible South American candidate supporting Ben Sulayem was Fabiana Ecclestone of Brazil. The result has sparked discussion on the process's democratic validity.
