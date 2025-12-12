Bareilly Unrest: Bail Granted Amidst 'I Love Muhammad' Poster Controversy

A court in Bareilly has conditionally granted bail to Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, chief of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council, and another individual. They were accused of instigating violence related to 'I Love Muhammad' posters, which led to unrest in Uttar Pradesh. Their bail, set at Rs 1 lakh each, includes restrictions on leaving the city without permission.

The unrest erupted on September 26, resulting in violence across several locations in Bareilly. Mobs reportedly hurled petrol bombs, engaged in stone-pelting, and looted weapons. The ensuing chaos injured over two dozen police officers. The case has seen significant developments, with a chargesheet filed against 38 of the accused.

Despite being granted bail, Maulana Raza remains incarcerated due to pending cases. The situation remains tense as legal proceedings continue, with additional investigations by the crime branch into key incidents.