Bareilly Unrest: Bail Granted Amidst 'I Love Muhammad' Poster Controversy

A Bareilly court granted conditional bail to Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan and another individual accused of inciting violence over 'I Love Muhammad' posters. Despite receiving bail, Raza remains in jail due to pending cases. Unrest led to multiple injuries and widespread violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 12-12-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 16:30 IST
A court in Bareilly has conditionally granted bail to Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, chief of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council, and another individual. They were accused of instigating violence related to 'I Love Muhammad' posters, which led to unrest in Uttar Pradesh. Their bail, set at Rs 1 lakh each, includes restrictions on leaving the city without permission.

The unrest erupted on September 26, resulting in violence across several locations in Bareilly. Mobs reportedly hurled petrol bombs, engaged in stone-pelting, and looted weapons. The ensuing chaos injured over two dozen police officers. The case has seen significant developments, with a chargesheet filed against 38 of the accused.

Despite being granted bail, Maulana Raza remains incarcerated due to pending cases. The situation remains tense as legal proceedings continue, with additional investigations by the crime branch into key incidents.

