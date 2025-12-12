Lindsey Vonn: Defying Age in Alpine Skiing's Record Books
Lindsey Vonn, American skiing legend, made history by winning the women's World Cup downhill at 41. Her 83rd career win comes after a comeback post-knee surgery, boosting her 2026 Olympic hopes. Vonn's victory in St Moritz marks her 44th downhill win, highlighting her remarkable prowess and ambition.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 17:24 IST
In a spectacular return to form, Lindsey Vonn carved her name into the Alpine skiing history books on Friday, winning the season's opening women's World Cup downhill at the age of 41.
Vonn's victory at the Swiss resort of St Moritz marked her 83rd World Cup win, her first since 2018, and surpassed the previous age record held by Didier Cuche and Federica Brignone.
The American skier, following impressive training sessions, displayed formidable speed and technique to clinch victory, defying expectations after her recent knee surgery. Her comeback bolsters her hopes for the 2026 Olympic Games.
