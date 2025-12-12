Left Menu

Lindsey Vonn: Defying Age in Alpine Skiing's Record Books

Lindsey Vonn, American skiing legend, made history by winning the women's World Cup downhill at 41. Her 83rd career win comes after a comeback post-knee surgery, boosting her 2026 Olympic hopes. Vonn's victory in St Moritz marks her 44th downhill win, highlighting her remarkable prowess and ambition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 17:24 IST
Lindsey Vonn: Defying Age in Alpine Skiing's Record Books

In a spectacular return to form, Lindsey Vonn carved her name into the Alpine skiing history books on Friday, winning the season's opening women's World Cup downhill at the age of 41.

Vonn's victory at the Swiss resort of St Moritz marked her 83rd World Cup win, her first since 2018, and surpassed the previous age record held by Didier Cuche and Federica Brignone.

The American skier, following impressive training sessions, displayed formidable speed and technique to clinch victory, defying expectations after her recent knee surgery. Her comeback bolsters her hopes for the 2026 Olympic Games.

TRENDING

1
Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

 India
2
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
3
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025