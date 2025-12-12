Lindsey Vonn: Defying Age in Alpine Skiing's Record Books

In a spectacular return to form, Lindsey Vonn carved her name into the Alpine skiing history books on Friday, winning the season's opening women's World Cup downhill at the age of 41.

Vonn's victory at the Swiss resort of St Moritz marked her 83rd World Cup win, her first since 2018, and surpassed the previous age record held by Didier Cuche and Federica Brignone.

The American skier, following impressive training sessions, displayed formidable speed and technique to clinch victory, defying expectations after her recent knee surgery. Her comeback bolsters her hopes for the 2026 Olympic Games.