Controversial Comeback: Rahul Mamkootathil Votes Amidst Political Storm

Rahul Mamkootathil, an expelled Congress MLA, voted in the local body polls in Palakkad despite facing legal challenges. Accused in two sexual assault cases, he evaded arrest for over two weeks. After voting, he faced media but refrained from commenting, stating that the court would decide his fate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 11-12-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 20:10 IST
Rahul Mamkootathil, an expelled Congress MLA, turned up in Palakkad to cast his vote in the local body elections, amidst charges of sexual assault against him. The polls took place in the BJP-ruled Palakkad Municipality, creating a buzz as Mamkootathil faced the media and voters after a controversial absence.

Mamkootathil had been absconding for over two weeks following FIR registrations in two sexual assault cases, including charges of forced abortion. Despite receiving interim protection from the Kerala High Court and anticipatory bail from a sessions court in a second case, his appearance was met with skepticism and protest.

The MLA addressed the media briefly, withholding statements on the allegations, citing forthcoming court proceedings. Mamkootathil assured reporters of his continued presence in Palakkad while demonstrators gathered outside the polling station and activists criticized his return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

