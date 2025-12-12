Lakha Kanthe Harinam: A Call for Citizenship and Inclusion

The All India Matua Sangha's Gosai Parishad faction has slated a large-scale Harinam Sankirtan in January, aiming to amplify the call for citizenship for Matua community members. The event is also a plea to prevent their names from being erased from electoral rolls.

Gosai Parishad's secretary, Nantu Halder, announced the impending date finalization, following discussions. 'We plan a Harinam Sankirtan with one lakh voices and will coordinate with Mamata Bala Didi regarding arrangements,' said Halder, highlighting the support of Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Bala Thakur.

The event is pitched to convey a decisive message to India's central government regarding the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and to address voter registration concerns. Halder emphasized the program's non-political nature, welcoming people from all faiths while denying political sponsorship.

(With inputs from agencies.)