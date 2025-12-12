Munetsi's AFCON Heartbreak: A Star's Omission Sparks Debate

Zimbabwe's midfielder, Marshall Munetsi, has voiced disappointment after being excluded from Coach Marian Marinica's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations due to concerns about his fitness.

Munetsi, who has previously captained the team, sustained a calf injury while playing for Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this month. Despite assurances from his club about his recovery, a lack of follow-up communication led to his omission.

Munetsi expressed his unwavering support for the national team, despite his dismay, stating that representing Zimbabwe remains one of the greatest honors of his career.

