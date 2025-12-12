Left Menu

Munetsi's AFCON Heartbreak: A Star's Omission Sparks Debate

Zimbabwean footballer Marshall Munetsi has expressed disappointment over his exclusion from the national squad for the Africa Cup of Nations due to a recent injury. Despite his club's assurance of his recovery, a lack of communication led to his omission. Munetsi remains supportive of his team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 19:35 IST
Zimbabwe's midfielder, Marshall Munetsi, has voiced disappointment after being excluded from Coach Marian Marinica's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations due to concerns about his fitness.

Munetsi, who has previously captained the team, sustained a calf injury while playing for Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this month. Despite assurances from his club about his recovery, a lack of follow-up communication led to his omission.

Munetsi expressed his unwavering support for the national team, despite his dismay, stating that representing Zimbabwe remains one of the greatest honors of his career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

