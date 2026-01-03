Tensions Escalate: Alleged Attack on Woman Block Development Officer in Odisha
A woman Block Development Officer in Odisha's Kendrapara district was allegedly attacked by BJP leader Lalit Kumar Behera. The incident, caught on CCTV, resulted in protests and work cessation by BDO office employees. Both BJD and Congress have condemned the BJP's alleged intimidation tactics.
A woman Block Development Officer (BDO) in Kendrapara, Odisha, found herself in a precarious situation when BJP leader Lalit Kumar Behera allegedly attacked her inside her office chamber, officials reported Saturday.
BJP workers, spearheaded by Behera, stormed into the chamber of Rajnagar Block Development Officer Tilottama Prusty, demanding expedited office work. As tensions escalated, Behera allegedly attempted physical assault, halting only when his supporters intervened. The incident, taking place Friday, was captured on the office chamber's CCTV system.
No formal complaint has been lodged yet, though an administrative inquiry is underway. The Kendrapara Collector emphasized the gravity of the incident, promising preventative measures against future occurrences. Protest actions, including work stoppage by BDO staff and road blockades by BJD workers, have exacerbated local tensions. Political figures, including Congress's Bhakta Charan Das and BJD's Lenin Mohanty, have publicly condemned the alleged attack, highlighting perceived intimidation practices by the BJP.
