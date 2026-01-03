Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Alleged Attack on Woman Block Development Officer in Odisha

A woman Block Development Officer in Odisha's Kendrapara district was allegedly attacked by BJP leader Lalit Kumar Behera. The incident, caught on CCTV, resulted in protests and work cessation by BDO office employees. Both BJD and Congress have condemned the BJP's alleged intimidation tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kendrapara | Updated: 03-01-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 16:43 IST
Tensions Escalate: Alleged Attack on Woman Block Development Officer in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A woman Block Development Officer (BDO) in Kendrapara, Odisha, found herself in a precarious situation when BJP leader Lalit Kumar Behera allegedly attacked her inside her office chamber, officials reported Saturday.

BJP workers, spearheaded by Behera, stormed into the chamber of Rajnagar Block Development Officer Tilottama Prusty, demanding expedited office work. As tensions escalated, Behera allegedly attempted physical assault, halting only when his supporters intervened. The incident, taking place Friday, was captured on the office chamber's CCTV system.

No formal complaint has been lodged yet, though an administrative inquiry is underway. The Kendrapara Collector emphasized the gravity of the incident, promising preventative measures against future occurrences. Protest actions, including work stoppage by BDO staff and road blockades by BJD workers, have exacerbated local tensions. Political figures, including Congress's Bhakta Charan Das and BJD's Lenin Mohanty, have publicly condemned the alleged attack, highlighting perceived intimidation practices by the BJP.

TRENDING

1
Cuba Condemns U.S. Actions as 'Criminal Attack' on Venezuela

Cuba Condemns U.S. Actions as 'Criminal Attack' on Venezuela

 Global
2
Major Opium Bust in Ranchi: One Arrested

Major Opium Bust in Ranchi: One Arrested

 India
3
Dawn of Uncertainty: U.S. Military Seizes Venezuelan Capital

Dawn of Uncertainty: U.S. Military Seizes Venezuelan Capital

 Global
4
Morocco Warned Against Overconfidence in AFCON Clash with Tanzania

Morocco Warned Against Overconfidence in AFCON Clash with Tanzania

 Morocco

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026