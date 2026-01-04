Cultural Clash: AFCON's Controversial Cycle Shift Sparks Debate

The Africa Cup of Nations will undergo a significant schedule change, expanding its cycle from every two years to every four, starting in 2028. The announcement by Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe has stirred debate among African football coaches.

Critics, including Mali's Tom Saintfiet and Egypt's Hossam Hassan, claim the alignment with FIFA's global calendar panders to European agendas, undermining African autonomy in the sport. Hassan stressed the need for mutual respect and voiced concerns about European clubs restricting player participation.

Conversely, Morocco's Walid Regragui sees potential benefits, hoping less frequent tournaments will lead European clubs to value African players higher, reinforcing their status in the sport. Nonetheless, skepticism remains as coaches question the effectiveness and sincerity of the proposed domestic African Nations League.

(With inputs from agencies.)