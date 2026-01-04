Diarra's Heroics Secure Mali's Quarter-Final Berth
Goalkeeper Djigui Diarra's penalty shootout saves secured Mali's spot in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals, following a 1-1 draw with Tunisia. Reduced to 10 men early on, Mali battled to an eventual win in penalties. They will face Senegal next in the competition.
Goalkeeper Djigui Diarra emerged as the hero for Mali by saving two penalties in a tense shootout, securing a 3-2 victory over Tunisia after a 1-1 draw in Casablanca. The win propels 10-man Mali into the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals.
Tunisia's Firas Chaouat put his team ahead in the 88th minute, capitalizing on Elias Saad's cross. However, Mali equalized in stoppage time thanks to a penalty awarded after a handball by Tunisia's Yassine Meriah, with Lassine Sinayoko converting to force extra time.
Despite being reduced to 10 players due to Woyo Coulibaly's early red card, Mali showed resilience. They will face Senegal in the next round, after Senegal's 3-1 win over Sudan. Wet conditions and defensive strategies marked the hard-fought contest.
ALSO READ
Mali Triumphs Over Tunisia in Dramatic Penalty Shootout
Senegal Secures Quarter-Finals Spot with Thrilling Comeback
Delhi Accelerates Towards an Electrified Public Transport Future
Ladakh Paves Path for Sporting Success: New Sports Policy Launched
Political Firestorm: Maharashtra Congress Calls for Minister's Resignation over Passport Scandal