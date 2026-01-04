Diarra's Heroics Secure Mali's Quarter-Final Berth

Goalkeeper Djigui Diarra emerged as the hero for Mali by saving two penalties in a tense shootout, securing a 3-2 victory over Tunisia after a 1-1 draw in Casablanca. The win propels 10-man Mali into the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals.

Tunisia's Firas Chaouat put his team ahead in the 88th minute, capitalizing on Elias Saad's cross. However, Mali equalized in stoppage time thanks to a penalty awarded after a handball by Tunisia's Yassine Meriah, with Lassine Sinayoko converting to force extra time.

Despite being reduced to 10 players due to Woyo Coulibaly's early red card, Mali showed resilience. They will face Senegal in the next round, after Senegal's 3-1 win over Sudan. Wet conditions and defensive strategies marked the hard-fought contest.