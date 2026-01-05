Left Menu

Legacy of Legends: Remembering Billiards Icon Manoj Kothari

Manoj Kothari, a former world billiards champion and a titan in Indian cue sports, passed away at 67. Known for his pioneering contributions as both a player and coach, Kothari's legacy continues through his son Sourav, who also achieved world champion status. His influence on the sport is monumental.

Manoj Kothari, a seminal figure in Indian cue sports and a former world billiards champion, died on Monday in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu. Kothari, aged 67, succumbed to a massive cardiac arrest at a local hospital where he had been receiving treatment, according to a family member.

In his illustrious career, Kothari was instrumental in elevating India's status in the world of billiards. He secured the IBSF World Billiards Championship in 1990, cementing his place among the elite. His triumph in the 1997 World Doubles Billiards Championship showcased his enduring versatility and skill.

As the chief national coach of the Indian billiards team since 2011, Kothari nurtured a generation of talent, including his son Sourav. Recognized with the Dhyan Chand Award in 2005 for his lifetime achievement, Kothari leaves behind a lasting legacy influencing the sport's future.

