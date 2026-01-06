Suresh Kalmadi: Legacy of a Sports Titan
Suresh Kalmadi, former Indian Olympic Association president, passed away at 81. A prominent sports administrator, Kalmadi significantly shaped Indian sports, leading the IOA from 1996 to 2011 and aiding India's achievements like the 2008 Olympic gold. His legacy includes pivotal roles in athletics and organizing major sporting events.
Suresh Kalmadi, the former president of the Indian Olympic Association, died at a local hospital early Tuesday morning. A veteran in the field of sports administration, he was 81 years old. His demise leaves behind a family including his wife, children, and grandchildren.
Kalmadi's influence on Indian sports began as a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force, participating in the wars of 1965 and 1971 before transitioning to a career in politics and sports. He was a significant figure in Indian sports administration, steering the IOA as president from 1996 to 2011.
Under his leadership, India secured its first-ever individual Olympic gold in 2008, and he played a crucial role in organizing the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi. Additionally, he fostered the growth of athletics in Pune, establishing the Pune International Marathon as a notable sporting event.
