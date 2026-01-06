Suresh Kalmadi: Legacy of a Sports Titan

Suresh Kalmadi, the former president of the Indian Olympic Association, died at a local hospital early Tuesday morning. A veteran in the field of sports administration, he was 81 years old. His demise leaves behind a family including his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Kalmadi's influence on Indian sports began as a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force, participating in the wars of 1965 and 1971 before transitioning to a career in politics and sports. He was a significant figure in Indian sports administration, steering the IOA as president from 1996 to 2011.

Under his leadership, India secured its first-ever individual Olympic gold in 2008, and he played a crucial role in organizing the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi. Additionally, he fostered the growth of athletics in Pune, establishing the Pune International Marathon as a notable sporting event.