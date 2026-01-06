Left Menu

Glenn Phillips: The Future of Left-Handed Power in Cricket

In preparation for the T20 World Cup, New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips is showcasing his innovative left-handed batting technique. Seen as a future weapon against left-arm spin, Phillips' approach captured attention during the New Zealand Super Smash. His training focuses on refining this skill for strategic gameplay.

As the T20 World Cup looms, New Zealand's Glenn Phillips is making waves with his pioneering left-handed batting technique. Phillips, who is renowned for his inventive play, is refining his approach as a strategic weapon against left-arm spin bowlers, raising eyebrows across the cricketing world.

Recently, Phillips drew considerable attention with an outstanding performance for Otago in the New Zealand Super Smash, where he pummeled an unbeaten 90 against Central Districts. His dismantling of left-arm spinner Jayden Lennox was particularly striking, executed in a left-handed manner that included a remarkable six over extra cover.

Phillips' innovative training regime, in place for a few years, emphasizes using both hands and a complete mental engagement, which he believes could be crucial for the upcoming games. As New Zealand embarks on a white-ball tour in India, Phillips continues to hone this skill, anticipating its role in high-stakes matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

