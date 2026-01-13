Left Menu

Punjab's Batting Blitz Secures Semifinal Spot in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Punjab stormed into the Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinals after defeating Madhya Pradesh by 183 runs. Strong performances by Punjab's batsmen set a formidable 345-run target. In response, Madhya Pradesh managed only 162 runs. Key contributors included Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Nehal Wadhera, and Sanvir Singh with their all-around performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-01-2026 16:42 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 16:42 IST
Punjab's cricket team delivered an impressive performance to advance into the Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinals, defeating Madhya Pradesh by a substantial 183-run margin.

The team's success was driven by stellar batting from Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, and Harnoor Singh, setting a robust foundation with a 345-run total.

Madhya Pradesh's response was underwhelming, with substantial contributions from only Rajat Patidar and Tripuresh Singh, as Punjab's bowlers, led by Sanvir Singh, dominated the match.

