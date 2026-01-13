Punjab's Batting Blitz Secures Semifinal Spot in Vijay Hazare Trophy
Punjab stormed into the Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinals after defeating Madhya Pradesh by 183 runs. Strong performances by Punjab's batsmen set a formidable 345-run target. In response, Madhya Pradesh managed only 162 runs. Key contributors included Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Nehal Wadhera, and Sanvir Singh with their all-around performances.
Punjab's cricket team delivered an impressive performance to advance into the Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinals, defeating Madhya Pradesh by a substantial 183-run margin.
The team's success was driven by stellar batting from Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, and Harnoor Singh, setting a robust foundation with a 345-run total.
Madhya Pradesh's response was underwhelming, with substantial contributions from only Rajat Patidar and Tripuresh Singh, as Punjab's bowlers, led by Sanvir Singh, dominated the match.
