Punjab's Batting Blitz Secures Semifinal Spot in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Punjab's cricket team delivered an impressive performance to advance into the Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinals, defeating Madhya Pradesh by a substantial 183-run margin.

The team's success was driven by stellar batting from Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, and Harnoor Singh, setting a robust foundation with a 345-run total.

Madhya Pradesh's response was underwhelming, with substantial contributions from only Rajat Patidar and Tripuresh Singh, as Punjab's bowlers, led by Sanvir Singh, dominated the match.

