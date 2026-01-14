Left Menu

Hisar Heroes Ready for KCL Showdown: Intense Prep and Trophy Tour Ignite Spirit

Hisar Heroes gear up for the Kabaddi Champions League starting January 25, with thorough preparations and a local trophy tour boosting morale. High-intensity training, strategic adjustments, and an emphasis on fitness and coordination have been central. The squad embodies Haryana's fighting spirit, eager to leave a mark in the league.

Updated: 14-01-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 20:07 IST
Hisar Heroes. (Photo: KCL). Image Credit: ANI
With the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) scheduled to kick off on January 25, the Hisar Heroes are in the final phase of their intense preparations. The team is honing its skills, refining strategies, and building momentum for the anticipated season. High-energy training sessions, focused tactical drills, and a strong emphasis on fitness and coordination define their camp as they prepare for league challenges. The coaching staff is working diligently with players, ensuring a balanced approach between offense and defense, while acclimatizing them to the fast-paced KCL environment. Match awareness, discipline, and adaptability are key components of the team's strategy as they aim for a strong start.

Adding to the excitement is the KCL Trophy Tour on January 19 in Hisar, which has electrified the Heroes' camp. The trophy tour promises a special experience for both players and fans, offering a glimpse of the coveted prize that the teams will battle for during the season. For the squad, it represents a timely morale booster ahead of the league's kick-off. Rajesh Rathee, Founder of ShubhGrow and owner of the Hisar Heroes, shares, "The preparation has been rigorous and meticulous, and there's a palpable sense of confidence within the team. The Hisar Heroes embody Haryana's fighting spirit, and players are ready to deliver their best when the league starts. The trophy tour on January 19 marks a proud moment, affirming that our hard work is paying off and heightening anticipation as we approach the season opener."

As the countdown continues, the Hisar Heroes are poised to enter the KCL season with confidence, excitement, and clear intent. As the league commences on January 25, and Hisar hosts the trophy on January 19, the franchise stands ready to face the challenge and make a significant impact in the Kabaddi Champions League. (ANI)

