UP Warriorz Women's Dismal Batting Collapse

UP Warriorz Women's cricket team struggled during their innings, scoring just 108 runs in 17.3 overs against a precise bowling attack. Renuka Singh and Rajeshwari Gayakwad led the charge with disciplined performances, while no batswoman managed a substantial score to anchor the innings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 22-01-2026 23:13 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 23:13 IST
UP Warriorz Women's Dismal Batting Collapse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a lackluster display, the UP Warriorz Women's cricket team failed to put up a competitive total, finishing at 108 all out in 17.3 overs. The innings saw a lack of resistance as the team's batsmen consistently fell to a disciplined bowling performance by their opponents.

Renuka Singh and Rajeshwari Gayakwad delivered a spotlight-worthy performance, each taking multiple wickets. Singh's figures of 4-0-20-2 and Gayakwad's 4-0-16-3 spearheaded the opposition's assault on the batting lineup, leaving little room for UP Warriorz to gain momentum.

Despite individual sparks, none of the UP Warriorz batswomen could breach the 50-run mark, underlining a concerted need to re-evaluate batting strategies and partnerships. The defeat highlights the significance of strong foundational play against formidable bowling attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

