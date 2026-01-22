UP Warriorz Women's Dismal Batting Collapse

In a lackluster display, the UP Warriorz Women's cricket team failed to put up a competitive total, finishing at 108 all out in 17.3 overs. The innings saw a lack of resistance as the team's batsmen consistently fell to a disciplined bowling performance by their opponents.

Renuka Singh and Rajeshwari Gayakwad delivered a spotlight-worthy performance, each taking multiple wickets. Singh's figures of 4-0-20-2 and Gayakwad's 4-0-16-3 spearheaded the opposition's assault on the batting lineup, leaving little room for UP Warriorz to gain momentum.

Despite individual sparks, none of the UP Warriorz batswomen could breach the 50-run mark, underlining a concerted need to re-evaluate batting strategies and partnerships. The defeat highlights the significance of strong foundational play against formidable bowling attacks.

