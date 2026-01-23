Left Menu

Sabalenka Survives Nail-Biting Clash at Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka, the world number one, overcame a tough challenge from Anastasia Potapova at the Australian Open to advance to the fourth round. Despite geopolitical tensions, Potapova fought hard but failed to capitalize on set points. Sabalenka's perseverance set her up for a clash with Canada's Victoria Mboko.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 08:34 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 08:34 IST
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka navigated a formidable test at the Australian Open, defeating Anastasia Potapova in a gripping match to progress to the fourth round.

Potapova, who now represents Austria after switching nationality from Russia, displayed remarkable skill at Rod Laver Arena. While she led 4-0 in the second set, Sabalenka mounted a miraculous comeback, clinching victory with a 7-6(4), 7-6(7) triumph.

Sabalenka described the match as challenging and emotional, noting her struggle to maintain focus. Her victory sets the stage for a face-off against 17th-seeded Canadian Victoria Mboko in the next round.

