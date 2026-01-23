Sabalenka Survives Nail-Biting Clash at Australian Open

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka navigated a formidable test at the Australian Open, defeating Anastasia Potapova in a gripping match to progress to the fourth round.

Potapova, who now represents Austria after switching nationality from Russia, displayed remarkable skill at Rod Laver Arena. While she led 4-0 in the second set, Sabalenka mounted a miraculous comeback, clinching victory with a 7-6(4), 7-6(7) triumph.

Sabalenka described the match as challenging and emotional, noting her struggle to maintain focus. Her victory sets the stage for a face-off against 17th-seeded Canadian Victoria Mboko in the next round.