Sabalenka Survives Nail-Biting Clash at Australian Open
Aryna Sabalenka, the world number one, overcame a tough challenge from Anastasia Potapova at the Australian Open to advance to the fourth round. Despite geopolitical tensions, Potapova fought hard but failed to capitalize on set points. Sabalenka's perseverance set her up for a clash with Canada's Victoria Mboko.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 08:34 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 08:34 IST
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka navigated a formidable test at the Australian Open, defeating Anastasia Potapova in a gripping match to progress to the fourth round.
Potapova, who now represents Austria after switching nationality from Russia, displayed remarkable skill at Rod Laver Arena. While she led 4-0 in the second set, Sabalenka mounted a miraculous comeback, clinching victory with a 7-6(4), 7-6(7) triumph.
Sabalenka described the match as challenging and emotional, noting her struggle to maintain focus. Her victory sets the stage for a face-off against 17th-seeded Canadian Victoria Mboko in the next round.
ALSO READ
Trump Withdraws Canada's Invitation to His Board of Peace After Davos Debacle
Trump Revokes Canada's Invitation to Board of Peace
Canada's Bold Stance: Carney's Rallying Cry Against U.S. Dominance
Federal Court Grants TikTok a Lifeline in Canada Amid National Security Review
Canada Rallies Behind PM Carney Amid Tensions with U.S.