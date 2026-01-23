Left Menu

A Gripping Rematch: Tien vs. Medvedev at the Australian Open

Learner Tien is set to face Daniil Medvedev in a highly anticipated fourth-round match at the Australian Open in Melbourne. Both players have met multiple times, with Tien leading 2-1. Tien aims to secure a quarterfinal spot after a thrilling victory over Medvedev a year ago.

Melbourne | Updated: 23-01-2026 13:57 IST

The Australian Open once again serves as the backdrop for a thrilling rematch between Learner Tien and Daniil Medvedev. The young Californian tennis sensation is set to face the seasoned Russian player in a fourth-round clash on Sunday in Melbourne.

A year ago, Tien claimed a dramatic five-set victory over Medvedev, advancing to the third round in a match that extended into the early hours of the morning. This time, Tien hopes to outplay Medvedev once more and secure a spot in the quarterfinals after a strong performance in earlier rounds.

Though Tien boasts a 2-1 head-to-head record against Medvedev, both competitors acknowledge the unpredictable nature of their encounters. Tien remains confident in his improved skills, while Medvedev, eyeing a return to form, predicts a challenging match filled with lengthy rallies and strategic shot-making.

