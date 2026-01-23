Left Menu

Surprise Omission: Rishabh Pant's T20 World Cup Exclusion Raises Eyebrows

Ian Smith, a former New Zealand wicket-keeper, expresses surprise at Rishabh Pant's exclusion from India's T20 World Cup squad. Pant, who is recovering from an injury, hasn't been part of India's T20 team post-2024 World Cup. Smith suggests Pant's inclusion over Sanju Samson, emphasizing Pant's match-winning potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 23-01-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 19:10 IST
Surprise Omission: Rishabh Pant's T20 World Cup Exclusion Raises Eyebrows
Rishabh Pant
  • Country:
  • India

Ian Smith, renowned former New Zealand wicketkeeper, expressed astonishment over Rishabh Pant's exclusion from India's T20 World Cup squad. Despite Pant's current recovery from a side strain, Smith believes Pant should be a staple in any T20 lineup due to his exceptional talent.

India has chosen Sanju Samson as the primary wicketkeeper and Ishan Kishan in reserve. Smith, now a commentator, argues that Pant's match-winning ability could be a greater asset. With the World Cup on home turf, Smith feels confident about India's chances, noting the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket.

Smith also considers other formidable teams such as Australia and England, while highlighting New Zealand and South Africa as potential wild cards. His insights cast a spotlight on the critical decisions that go into squad selections for major tournaments like the T20 World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Speed Trials: Amrit Bharat Trains Take On Ahmedabad-Mumbai Route

High-Speed Trials: Amrit Bharat Trains Take On Ahmedabad-Mumbai Route

 India
2
AIIMS Bhubaneswar Honored for Excellence in Digital Health Integration

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Honored for Excellence in Digital Health Integration

 India
3
U.S. Stocks Slide Amid Geopolitical Jitters

U.S. Stocks Slide Amid Geopolitical Jitters

 Global
4
BJP's Health Vision: Delhi's Medical Renaissance

BJP's Health Vision: Delhi's Medical Renaissance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026