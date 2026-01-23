Surprise Omission: Rishabh Pant's T20 World Cup Exclusion Raises Eyebrows

Ian Smith, renowned former New Zealand wicketkeeper, expressed astonishment over Rishabh Pant's exclusion from India's T20 World Cup squad. Despite Pant's current recovery from a side strain, Smith believes Pant should be a staple in any T20 lineup due to his exceptional talent.

India has chosen Sanju Samson as the primary wicketkeeper and Ishan Kishan in reserve. Smith, now a commentator, argues that Pant's match-winning ability could be a greater asset. With the World Cup on home turf, Smith feels confident about India's chances, noting the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket.

Smith also considers other formidable teams such as Australia and England, while highlighting New Zealand and South Africa as potential wild cards. His insights cast a spotlight on the critical decisions that go into squad selections for major tournaments like the T20 World Cup.

