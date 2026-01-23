Left Menu

Kickboxing Championship Empowers Women Athletes in the North Zone

The ASMITA Khelo India Women’s League - North Zone kickboxing tournament was launched at the University of Jammu, with Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary inaugurating the event. Hosting nearly 600 athletes from nine states and union territories, it's one of the largest women's kickboxing gatherings in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 23-01-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 21:38 IST
Kickboxing Championship Empowers Women Athletes in the North Zone
  • Country:
  • India

The national-level women's kickboxing championship commenced on Friday, attracting close to 600 athletes from nine regions, as per an official spokesperson.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary inaugurated the 'ASMITA' Khelo India Women's League - North Zone kickboxing tournament at Jammu University. Organized by the Kickboxing Association of Jammu & Kashmir, the event is supported by the Sports Authority of India.

Choudhary emphasized the tournament's role in promoting sports and women empowerment, highlighting the government's commitment to enhance sports infrastructure and equality in Jammu and Kashmir. The ASMITA initiative was lauded for providing significant opportunities to female athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Talks: Ukraine and Russia Clash Over Donbas Territory

High-Stakes Talks: Ukraine and Russia Clash Over Donbas Territory

 Global
2
Political Fallout Over VB-G RAM G Act Funding Raises Centre-State Tensions

Political Fallout Over VB-G RAM G Act Funding Raises Centre-State Tensions

 India
3
French Navy Intercepts 'GRINCH' Tanker in Sanctions Investigation

French Navy Intercepts 'GRINCH' Tanker in Sanctions Investigation

 France
4
Supervity AI to Launch World's First AI GCC Hub in Mumbai

Supervity AI to Launch World's First AI GCC Hub in Mumbai

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026