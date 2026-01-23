Kickboxing Championship Empowers Women Athletes in the North Zone
The ASMITA Khelo India Women’s League - North Zone kickboxing tournament was launched at the University of Jammu, with Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary inaugurating the event. Hosting nearly 600 athletes from nine states and union territories, it's one of the largest women's kickboxing gatherings in the area.
- Country:
- India
The national-level women's kickboxing championship commenced on Friday, attracting close to 600 athletes from nine regions, as per an official spokesperson.
Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary inaugurated the 'ASMITA' Khelo India Women's League - North Zone kickboxing tournament at Jammu University. Organized by the Kickboxing Association of Jammu & Kashmir, the event is supported by the Sports Authority of India.
Choudhary emphasized the tournament's role in promoting sports and women empowerment, highlighting the government's commitment to enhance sports infrastructure and equality in Jammu and Kashmir. The ASMITA initiative was lauded for providing significant opportunities to female athletes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Danger Avalanche Alert Issued in Jammu and Kashmir
Pak terrorist killed in a gunfight in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir: Officials.
Triumphant Tracks: Udreka and Avikshit Shine at Khelo India Winter Games
Controversy Over Jammu and Kashmir's Continued Union Territory Status
Uproar Over Medical Seat Allocations in Jammu and Kashmir