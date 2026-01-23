Kickboxing Championship Empowers Women Athletes in the North Zone

The national-level women's kickboxing championship commenced on Friday, attracting close to 600 athletes from nine regions, as per an official spokesperson.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary inaugurated the 'ASMITA' Khelo India Women's League - North Zone kickboxing tournament at Jammu University. Organized by the Kickboxing Association of Jammu & Kashmir, the event is supported by the Sports Authority of India.

Choudhary emphasized the tournament's role in promoting sports and women empowerment, highlighting the government's commitment to enhance sports infrastructure and equality in Jammu and Kashmir. The ASMITA initiative was lauded for providing significant opportunities to female athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)