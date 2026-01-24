Left Menu

Scorching Temperatures Halt Australian Open Matches

The Australian Open faced interruptions due to extreme heat as temperatures soared to 36 degrees Celsius, prompting the activation of the tournament's heat policy. Matches on outside courts were suspended, and main showcourts had their roofs closed, affecting several players, including defending champions.

Play at the Australian Open was disrupted on Saturday as temperatures soared to 36 degrees Celsius (96.8°F), leading to the activation of the tournament's extreme heat policy. Games on outside courts were halted, and roofs on main showcourts were closed as players faced challenging conditions.

Defending champion Jannik Sinner struggled with cramps against unseeded Eliot Spizzirri on Rod Laver Arena. The Heat Stress Scale hit 5.0 during their match, temporarily pausing play and allowing Sinner a brief respite. Elsewhere, Lorenzo Musetti and other players faced delays, as outside court matches were suspended until 5:30 p.m. (0630 GMT).

Despite the heat, Florida-based players like Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula, and Amanda Anisimova secured victories. The extreme conditions, while challenging, did not deter them. Spectators, advised to stay hydrated and seek shade, braved the scorching weather to enjoy the Grand Slam event, anticipating more exciting play once conditions improved.

