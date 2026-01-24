Left Menu

Samson Under Pressure: Kishan's Rise Challenges Team Dynamics

India's resounding win over New Zealand masked Sanju Samson's struggles, as Ishan Kishan's stellar performance raises his chances of securing a starting spot. Aakash Chopra highlights the pressure on Samson to deliver, with team dynamics potentially shifting towards a predominantly left-handed top order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 11:17 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 11:17 IST
Sanju Samson. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling T20I clash against New Zealand, India emerged victorious with a dominant performance, yet the spotlight is on Sanju Samson's continued struggles. Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has voiced concerns about Samson, stating that the pressure mounts on him to score runs. Otherwise, the impressive Ishan Kishan could take his place as India paves its path forward.

The win, marked by spectacular innings from Ishan Kishan and skipper Suryakumar Yadav, saw India's successful chase of 209 runs in just 15.2 overs. Kishan's comeback, coupled with Suryakumar's leadership, illustrates a shift in India's lineup, challenging the struggling Samson. Despite receiving numerous opportunities at the top, Samson's inability to capitalize has left him in a precarious position.

Chopra emphasized that comebacks in cricket often demand more than debuts, citing Ishan Kishan's rise as an exemplar. Backed by remarkable domestic performances and circumstantial opportunities, Kishan's ascent questions previous team compositions. With a potential left-handed trio looming, India must now decide if this new dynamic suits their strategy, especially as pivotal tournaments approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

