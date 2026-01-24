Yuki Bhambri Shines at Australian Open Amid Heat Challenges
Yuki Bhambri advanced to the third round of the Australian Open men's doubles with partner Andre Goransson, while N. Sriram Balaji exited. Bhambri and Goransson defeated Santiago Gonzalez and David Pel in a match affected by extreme heat, keeping Indian hopes alive in the tournament.
India's tennis hopeful Yuki Bhambri showcased resilience at the Australian Open, advancing to the men's doubles third round alongside Swedish partner Andre Goransson. The match against Santiago Gonzalez and David Pel, disrupted by the tournament's extreme heat policy, saw Bhambri and Goransson turn the tide with a 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-3 victory.
Initially lagging behind, the pair found their stride following a suspension and resumed play, demonstrating tactical prowess in the second-set tie-break before dominating the final set. Their advancement is a beacon of success for India's representation at the year's first Grand Slam.
Meanwhile, N. Sriram Balaji and his Austrian partner Neil Oberleitner faced a tough draw, succumbing to fourth seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic with a 5-7, 1-6 defeat. Despite Balaji's exit, Bhambri continues to carry Indian aspirations forward in the competition.
