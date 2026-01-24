Left Menu

Security Concerns: Bangladesh Replaced by Scotland for T20 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has made a significant change to the T20 World Cup lineup. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has been replaced by Scotland following BCB's decision not to travel to India, due to security concerns after Mustafizur Rahman's exit from the IPL.

Senior ICC officials, including chairman Jay Shah, were in Dubai when an email was sent to BCB's Aminul Islam Bulbul, confirming their replacement. This followed BCB's failure to respond within a 24-hour deadline mandated by ICC to decide on their participation.

Bangladesh's Sports Ministry advisor, Asif Nazrul, had urged against the trip, citing safety despite ICC's reassurances. Meanwhile, Cricket Scotland awaits formal notification, poised to compete against the likes of West Indies and England in the upcoming matches.

