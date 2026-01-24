Security Concerns: Bangladesh Replaced by Scotland for T20 World Cup
The International Cricket Council has replaced Bangladesh with Scotland for the upcoming T20 World Cup after Bangladesh refused to travel to India, citing security concerns. Despite ICC assurances, Bangladesh's Sports Ministry advised against participation. Scotland awaits official confirmation, expected to face teams including West Indies and England.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has made a significant change to the T20 World Cup lineup. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has been replaced by Scotland following BCB's decision not to travel to India, due to security concerns after Mustafizur Rahman's exit from the IPL.
Senior ICC officials, including chairman Jay Shah, were in Dubai when an email was sent to BCB's Aminul Islam Bulbul, confirming their replacement. This followed BCB's failure to respond within a 24-hour deadline mandated by ICC to decide on their participation.
Bangladesh's Sports Ministry advisor, Asif Nazrul, had urged against the trip, citing safety despite ICC's reassurances. Meanwhile, Cricket Scotland awaits formal notification, poised to compete against the likes of West Indies and England in the upcoming matches.
