Franzoni Dazzles in Kitzbuehel Triumph, Denies Odermatt's Dream
Italy's Giovanni Franzoni claimed a stunning victory at the Kitzbuehel downhill, denying Swiss favorite Marco Odermatt his coveted win in the Alpine World Cup ski event. Despite Odermatt's effort, Franzoni clinched his maiden downhill win with an impressive time, signaling his potential for future gold medals.
Italy's Giovanni Franzoni stormed to victory in the Kitzbuehel downhill on Saturday, outshining Swiss favorite Marco Odermatt in a remarkable showdown during the Alpine World Cup ski season. Starting second, Franzoni descended the intimidating Streif piste in a thrilling one minute 52.31 seconds, capturing his first downhill win.
Odermatt, eyeing a victory after a narrow super-G win, was twelfth to start but missed the mark by just 0.07 seconds. As Franzoni celebrated his triumph, Odermatt lingered at the timing screen, visibly disheartened and exhausted from his efforts.
In an unexpected turn, France's Maxence Muzaton took third with bib 29, while Italy's Florian Schieder and France's Nils Allegre followed closely. Franzoni's victory, his second career win after clinching this month's Wengen super-G, cements him as a top contender for the upcoming Milano Cortina Olympics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
