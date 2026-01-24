Left Menu

Stalwarts and Farewells: Djokovic and Wawrinka Resonate at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic paid tribute to Stan Wawrinka at the Australian Open, honoring the Swiss player as a friend, rival, and inspiration. Wawrinka, concluding his career with a last appearance in Melbourne, received applause after a valiant performance. Djokovic continues in the tournament, celebrating his 400th Grand Slam match win.

At the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic honored Stan Wawrinka, calling him a friend, a worthy rival, and an inspiration. Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam champion, entertained fans in his final Melbourne Park appearance, sharing a beer with the tournament director after his third-round defeat.

While Djokovic secured his 400th Grand Slam match win, Wawrinka, who announced his 2026 retirement plan last year, impresses with his passion and commitment to tennis. Djokovic lauds Wawrinka's impact on younger generations, underscoring the Swiss player's legacy in the sport.

Though Wawrinka's journey ended, Djokovic advanced to the fourth round, ready to face Jakub Mensik. The Serbian player aims to maintain momentum, having not yet dropped a set in the tournament, and reflects on the importance of maximizing performance each day.

