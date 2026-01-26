Left Menu

Musetti Triumphs at the Australian Open, Eyes Djokovic Showdown

Lorenzo Musetti defeated Taylor Fritz in straight sets at the Australian Open, advancing to the quarter-finals. Musetti is set to face Novak Djokovic next. Displaying a strong performance, Musetti reflected on the importance of aggression and strategy, expressing pride and readiness for the upcoming challenge against Djokovic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2026 11:20 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 11:20 IST
Lorenzo Musetti

In a commanding display, Lorenzo Musetti, the fifth seed, swiftly defeated American Taylor Fritz 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 at the Rod Laver Arena, entering the Australian Open quarter-finals for the first time. His triumph sets up a high-stakes meeting against 10-time champion Novak Djokovic.

Musetti demonstrated dexterity and confidence, particularly in the closing stages of the second set, executing three consecutive game wins. An early break in the third set piled pressure on Fritz. "I am proud of today's performance," Musetti said, noting the improvement in his aggressive play and forehand strategies.

Fritz, the ninth seed, battled hard but was ultimately overpowered by the 23-year-old Musetti, who closed out the match decisively. As Djokovic advanced to the quarter-finals after an opponent's withdrawal, Musetti looks forward to leveraging his momentum against the seasoned Serb in their forthcoming clash.

