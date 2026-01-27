Spain To Host 2030 World Cup Final Amid Speculation Over Venue

President of the Spanish Football Federation Rafael Louzan has announced Spain as the host for the 2030 World Cup final. The tournament will be co-hosted with Portugal and Morocco.

Louzan highlighted Spain's organizational expertise, despite Morocco's wish to stage the final in Casablanca's soon-to-be-completed stadium. The venue decision remains pending between Madrid and Barcelona.

FIFA has not finalized the location, citing a similar timeline for the 2026 World Cup. Meanwhile, Morocco's efforts to enhance its football infrastructure continue, amid recent controversies during the Africa Cup of Nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)