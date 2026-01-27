Spain To Host 2030 World Cup Final Amid Speculation Over Venue
The Spanish Football Federation President, Rafael Louzan, announced that Spain will host the final of the 2030 World Cup, co-hosted with Portugal and Morocco. Despite Morocco's desire to hold the game in Casablanca, the exact venue in Spain remains undecided between Madrid and Barcelona.
President of the Spanish Football Federation Rafael Louzan has announced Spain as the host for the 2030 World Cup final. The tournament will be co-hosted with Portugal and Morocco.
Louzan highlighted Spain's organizational expertise, despite Morocco's wish to stage the final in Casablanca's soon-to-be-completed stadium. The venue decision remains pending between Madrid and Barcelona.
FIFA has not finalized the location, citing a similar timeline for the 2026 World Cup. Meanwhile, Morocco's efforts to enhance its football infrastructure continue, amid recent controversies during the Africa Cup of Nations.
